Man accused of lighting cardboard that led to massive New Jersey fire

Crews battle large fire at storage facility in Cape May Court House

A man faces charges of arson and more after a massive storage facility fire in Cape May Court House, New Jersey damaged many units, Middle Township police said on Thursday.

Police said Salvatore Gellura of Green Creek was charged with arson, 3rd-degree crime and false reports to law enforcement and 4th-degree crime.

Middle Township Police arrived at Burleigh Storage around 8:49 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a tip about smoke coming from a unit. When crews arrived at the scene, they found several units in flames.

One person was taken to Cooper Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The Middle Township Police Department Major Crimes Unit, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office and the New Jersey State Fire Marshal's Office led an investigation that revealed Gellura was working in his storage unit and lit cardboard in a metal container allegedly to keep warm, the release said.

Gellura is in custody at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

In total, police said the fire damaged more than 50 units.

Middle Township Police Chief Tracey Super said tanker trucks were used to bring in water to fight the fire, which was made more difficult due to winds and the overall size of the blaze.

At least eight surrounding fire departments are helping out with the investigation. AtlantiCare EMS and Command, Middle Township EMS, Cape May County OEM, Cape May County CBRNE, New Jersey DEP, Cape May County MUA, and Middle Township Public Works are also investigating.