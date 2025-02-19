Watch CBS News
Local News

Large fire burning at storage facility in Cape May Court House, New Jersey

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A large fire is burning at a storage facility in Cape May Court House, New Jersey.

Video on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the building on Shunpike Road near Indian Trail Road in Middle Township. In one video shared on X, what appears to be fireworks were seen shooting from the roof along with the flames.

The Middle Township Police Department posted on Facebook that emergency crews are on scene and asked residents to avoid the area.

Large fire burning at storage facility in Cape May Court House
Large fire burning at storage facility in Cape May Court House Bill Albrecht

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.