Large fire burning at storage facility in Cape May Court House, New Jersey

A large fire is burning at a storage facility in Cape May Court House, New Jersey.

Video on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the building on Shunpike Road near Indian Trail Road in Middle Township. In one video shared on X, what appears to be fireworks were seen shooting from the roof along with the flames.

The Middle Township Police Department posted on Facebook that emergency crews are on scene and asked residents to avoid the area.

Large fire burning at storage facility in Cape May Court House Bill Albrecht

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.