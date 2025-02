Man charged with arson in Cape May Court House storage facility fire in New Jersey We just learned the fire that tore through the Burleigh Storage facility in Cape May Court House yesterday was a case of arson, according to Middle Township police. Investigators say the fire spread after Salvatore Gellura of Green Creek lit cardboard in a container inside his storage unit to keep warm. One person was taken to the hospital in that fire to be treated for smoke inhalation.