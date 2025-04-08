3 men arrested in sex trafficking of 13-year-old girl in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

A Kentucky man and two Pennsylvania men have been charged with the sex trafficking of a 13-year-old girl in Bucks County.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said Zachary Lee McCauley from Louisville, Kentucky, trafficked the teen girl in Bucks County after he met her on Snapchat.

Court documents detail how the 29-year-old used Snapchat to lure and groom the girl while he pretended to be a 17-year-old boy.

Schorn said McCauley then instructed the girl to make a Grindr dating app profile, which is where Jon Van Ingen of Buckingham Township, Bucks County, and Randy Quinn of Coopersburg, Lehigh County, contacted her.

Investigators claim the two Pennsylvania men contacted the girl through the dating app and both sexually assaulted her.

"This case exemplifies just how long the reach is of a child sexual predator using these social media platforms," Schorn said. "I can assure you that currently this investigation is still very much active, and if there are additional victims, we will make sure that this individual is prosecuted for those crimes."

The Bucks County district attorney says the two local defendants posted bail and are out on release.

McCauley is currently in custody in Kentucky and awaiting extradition, according to the DA.