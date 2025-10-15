At least 2 arrested after state police cars were hit during a chase in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

At least two men were taken into custody following two state police cars getting hit during a car chase on I-95 Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said it all started in Bucks County when a state trooper attempted to pull over a car, leading to the chase. That's when the car took off and ended up hitting two state police vehicles.

Around 1:30 p.m., state police boxed in a vehicle, which had driven the wrong way on a closed-off construction zone on I-95 near Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia. Four men then exited the car, leaving it on the side of I-95 and ran into a wooded area below the interstate.

About 10 minutes later, one of the suspects is captured. Another 20 minutes go by with police intensely searching for more people.

The dog leads them through the woods while other troopers walk along the train tracks.

Around 2 p.m., Chopper 3 captured at least five troopers sprinting across I-95, stopping traffic and leaping across barriers headed for the wooded area.

Troopers then pull two more people from the bushes, who are handcuffed and taken into custody.

Preliminary information from police said there were four males in the car.

It's unclear if they have all four in custody, but investigators are still on scene.