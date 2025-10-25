Man wanted in SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center shooting arrested in South Philadelphia, U.S. Marshals say

A man was recently arrested in connection with a deadly 2024 shooting at a SEPTA transportation center in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Benjamin McClain, 32, was taken into custody on Thursday.

The marshals said on social media that McClain was arrested in the 2600 block of Wolf Street in South Philly.

"McClain was wanted for a Mar 25, 2024, double shooting in the 1500 block of Arrott Street. McClain allegedly shot and killed a 33-year-old man and then fled the scene," the marshals said in the post.

The shooting was at SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center in the Frankford neighborhood. One man died and another man was injured.

Police in 2024 said the 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and the other man was shot once in the back and twice in the leg.