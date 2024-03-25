Watch CBS News
Crime

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center in Philadelphia's Frankford section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 shot near SEPTA transportation center in Frankford, police say
2 shot near SEPTA transportation center in Frankford, police say 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting near SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center in Philadelphia's Frankford section left a man dead and another person hospitalized on Monday, police said. 

The shooting happened at Griscom and Arrott streets at around 4:45 p.m.

SEPTA said it's aware of the shooting but didn't provide any other information about the incident. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital, police said. The injured person's condition isn't known at this time. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on March 25, 2024 / 6:10 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.