1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center in Philadelphia's Frankford section: police

2 shot near SEPTA transportation center in Frankford, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting near SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center in Philadelphia's Frankford section left a man dead and another person hospitalized on Monday, police said.

The shooting happened at Griscom and Arrott streets at around 4:45 p.m.

SEPTA said it's aware of the shooting but didn't provide any other information about the incident.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, police said. The injured person's condition isn't known at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.