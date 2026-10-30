New Jersey man arrested for hit-and-run that killed 71-year-old cyclist in Camden County, prosecutor says

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged in connection with the hit-and-run that left a 71-year-old man dead Saturday in Camden County, officials said.

Aaron K. Tart Jr., 24, of Atco, was arrested Friday and is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, endangering an injured victim and tampering with evidence, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Voorhees Police Chief April Herrington said in a news release.

Tart is accused of hitting a cyclist, 71-year-old Maksudur Rahman of Berlin Township, around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of North Route 73 in West Berlin.

Courtesy of Rahman family

Investigators said two vehicles hit Rahman: a gray Ford Fusion driven by Tart and a dark-colored mid-size SUV. Rahman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found Tart covered the car after the crash and replaced the windshield, authorities said.

Rahman's son, Mahmudur Rahman, said his father worked as a dishwasher at Harmony Diner in Voorhees and regularly rode his bicycle to and from work.

"He was a very good man, my father," Mahmudur Rahman said. "He had never had a problem with anybody."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Samuel Funches III of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Crash Response Investigation Team at 856-225-8083 or officer Joe Kavano of the Voorhees Police Department at 856-882-1146.