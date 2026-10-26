71-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Voorhees, New Jersey: "He was the greatest guy"

A New Jersey family is pleading for answers after police said a 71-year-old bicyclist was struck by two different vehicles in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Voorhees Township police responded just after 1:15 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of North Route 73 for a crash involving a bicyclist.

Officers found 71-year-old Maksudur Rahman of Berlin Townshiplying unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined that two separate vehicles struck Rahman and fled, according to the prosecutor's office.

One vehicle is believed to be a dark gray or black 2017 to 2020 Ford Fusion. The second is believed to be a dark-colored midsize SUV.

Rahman's son, Mahmudur Rahman, said his father worked as a dishwasher at Harmony Diner in Voorhees and regularly rode his bicycle to and from work.

"He was a very good man, my father," Mahmudur Rahman said. "He had never had a problem with anybody."

He said his father typically arrived home around 1:30 a.m. after his shifts.

The owner of Harmony Diner, Serkan Bagcivan, said Rahman had worked at the restaurant location for about 10 years and was one of the hardest workers.

"He was the greatest guy," Bagcivan said. "He just gives you a hug, asks, 'How was your day? Your family?'"

Bagcivan said he has spent the past several days checking with nearby businesses to see whether surveillance cameras may have captured anything that could help investigators.

"Everybody's so sad. It's devastating," Bagcivan said. "I can't even express myself."

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact detective Samuel Funches III of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Crash Response Investigation Team at 856-225-8083 or officer Joe Kavano of the Voorhees Police Department at 856-882-1146.

Mahmudur Rahman said his family is still struggling to process the loss.

"Everybody loved him," he said.