Arrest made 7 months after 19-year-old shot and killed in East Germantown

Police have a suspect in custody seven months after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.

Philadelphia police said a man was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Fugitive Task Force for the murder of Michael Allen.

Allen was shot in the face the morning of July 3, 2025, on the 200 block of East Rittenhouse Street, near the Morton Playground. Police said Allen was found about half a block away from his home, and had taken his electric scooter out about five minutes before he was killed.

After the shooting, police released surveillance video of a white minivan that was wanted in connection with the case.

Police said the suspect was extradited from a Montgomery County correctional facility to Philadelphia to face formal charges related to the killing. Officials did not say why the man was in custody in Montgomery County.

Investigators have still not determined a motive for the shooting.