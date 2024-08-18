Watch CBS News
Four men wanted after stealing a "substantial amount" of money from Philadelphia grocery store, police say

By Frederick Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a grocery store in Philadelphia's Mayfair section was robbed at gunpoint by four men on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Tyson Avenue in the city's Mayfair, just before the store was set to close.

According to police, four armed men forced their way into the store through the back entrance while the owner and two employees were still inside.

The suspects forced the owner and employees to the ground before fleeing with what authorities described as a "substantial amount" of money, police said.

"There were no customers in the store as far as we know at this point, only the three employees," Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said. "No one injured during this incident and the thieves absconded with a considerable amount of money." 

Police said no shots were fired during the incident.

According to police, the suspects were seen on surveillance video wearing masks, gloves and fleeing the scene in a gray vehicle.

