Armed, masked suspect takes cash from McDonald's drive-thru

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a suspect who they say made an early-morning getaway with a McDonald's cash register earlier this month.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, a red SUV pulled into the drive-thru at the McDonald's on the 4100 block of Whitaker Avenue near Hunting Park Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say the driver of the SUV placed an order in the drive-thru and then pulled up to the window. Then a masked person who was sitting behind the driver leaned out of the vehicle and into the fast food restaurant.

That masked person pointed a gun at a McDonald's employee and demanded money. The employee backed away, and the suspect reached for the cash register, taking the drawer.

The vehicle then fled the scene. The employee was not hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Detective Division.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 1:18 PM

