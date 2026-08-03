Man arrested for Glenolden, Pennsylvania, Walmart shooting, police say

The suspected gunman accused of shooting an employee at a Walmart in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, has been arrested, police say.

Armani Tyrell Waite turned himself in on Monday, Darby Township Police said in a post on Facebook.

Waite was wanted for attempted murder and other charges in connection with the shooting on Friday at the Walmart on North MacDade Boulevard in Glenolden. One employee was shot in the calf but is expected to be OK, police said.

The DA's office is expected to provide more details at a 3 p.m. news conference on Monday. You can watch it streaming on CBS News Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened after an argument between two customers inside the store. During the dispute, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired between five and 10 shots before fleeing, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.