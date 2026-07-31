Large police presence at Walmart in Delaware County after reported shooting

There is a large police presence at a Walmart in Darby Township, Delaware County, Friday night after reports of gunshots inside the store, emergency officials say.

Officers responded to a Walmart located at 50 McDade Boulevard just after 7 p.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as police surrounded the building. A glass door near the entrance of the store could be seen shattered.

CBS News Philadelphia

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.