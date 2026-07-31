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Large police presence at Walmart in Delaware County after reported shooting

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

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There is a large police presence at a Walmart in Darby Township, Delaware County, Friday night after reports of gunshots inside the store, emergency officials say.

Officers responded to a Walmart located at 50 McDade Boulevard just after 7 p.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as police surrounded the building. A glass door near the entrance of the store could be seen shattered.

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CBS News Philadelphia

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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