Police search for gunman who shot employee at Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Walmart

Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are searching for a man in connection with the shooting at a Walmart store that left one person wounded Friday night.

Darby Township Police are looking for Armani Tyrell Waite, who is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges, according to a post by the department on Facebook.

Police have obtained a warrant for Waite in connection with a shooting on Friday at the Walmart on North MacDade Boulevard in Glenolden, the post says.

According to police, the shooting happened after an argument between two customers inside the store. During the dispute, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired between five and 10 shots before fleeing the store, according to police.

One female employee was shot in the calf but is expected to be OK, police said.

No customers were injured.

Police ask anyone who sees Waite or knows where he is to call 911.