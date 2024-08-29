House fire that killed 2 in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, appears to be accidental, officials say

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Two people died in a house fire in Ardmore Wednesday night, Lower Merion Township officials said Thursday.

The Lower Merion Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Greenfield Avenue at 9:15 p.m., the township's public information officer said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on the second floor. They found a man and a woman in the home, but both died, according to the township.

Another woman who lived in the house escaped and was taken to the hospital for observation.

Crews had the fire under control at 9:45 p.m.

The fire is under investigation, but it appears to be accidental, the news release from the township said. The house had several smoke detectors, but none of them were operational, officials said.