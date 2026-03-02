Ardmore candle shop owner lights up community while waiting for second kidney transplant

There's something about lighting a candle — it makes you feel good.

At Cork and Candles in Ardmore, the experience goes beyond scent. It's about joy, creativity and connection. But behind the warm glow and custom fragrance blends, owner Chris Holloway is fighting a battle most customers never see.

When you walk into Cork and Candles, you're welcomed with what many call "The Holloway Experience."

Retired from the mortgage industry, he reinvented himself as an entrepreneur and chandler, or candle maker, guiding customers as they mix and pour their own custom candles.

Customers try scents at Cork and Candles in Ardmore, Pennsylvania CBS Philadelphia

"If you like two fragrances individually, they'll both smell nice together," Chris said with a smile while helping create the perfect blend.

The shop fills quickly. Laughter echoes. Wax pours. Wicks are set carefully in place.

But after the doors close, Chris' workday continues.

"I'm on a dialysis machine 12 hours a day," Chris shared. "Most of those hours are done overnight. Some are done during the day."

Chris Holloway CBS Philadelphia

Chris was diagnosed in 2005 with a rare kidney disease called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS. He received a kidney transplant in 2016, but the average lifespan of a donated kidney is between eight and 15 years.

Now, he's waiting for a second transplant.

His wife, Tia, is by his side every step of the way.

Chris Holloway and his wife Tia CBS Philadelphia

"I know he's hurting. I know he's suffering. I have to watch it every day," she said.

It was Tia who encouraged him to share his story.

"I think it's time you start sharing your story," she told him.

That story reached our newsroom after CBS Philadelphia General Manager Kelly Frank and her family visited the shop, read about Chris' journey and were moved to act.

"I would love to bring my team down here for a team building event," Frank said. "And I would also love to see if I can donate a kidney."

They aren't alone. Customers have had similar reactions — inspired not just by the candles, but by Chris' resilience.

When asked what comes next, Chris keeps it simple.

Cork and Candles scents CBS Philadelphia

"We wait for the most part," he said. "And we pray. We pray and we go on with our lives."

If you visit Cork and Candles, you may want to make a reservation. And there's one rule inside the shop:

"No candle could leave here nameless," Chris said.

Every candle poured carries a story, and for Chris, every flame lit is hope.

Becoming a living donor is a process that can take six months to a year. Chris' family created a website and fundraiser to spread awareness about his journey. He says he hopes to raise awareness — not just for himself, but for the thousands of others waiting for a life-saving transplant.