Delaware Arby's robbery suspect sprayed "chemical agent" on employee before taking money from safe

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Two Arby's employees are recovering from their injuries following a robbery at the fast-food chain in Newark, Delaware, Saturday night, Delaware State Police said.

DSP investigators responded to the Arby's in the Liberty Plaza/Possum Park Mall on Capitol Trail in Newark for a reported robbery just before 10 p.m.

According to police, a man wearing a black hoodie and ski mask allegedly entered the restaurant, moved behind the counter and sprayed a "chemical agent" on an Arby's employee. While the suspect was spraying the chemical agent, police say he forced another employee to a different area of the restaurant.

The suspect then stole an "undisclosed" amount of money from a safe before running from the restaurant. 

State troopers searched the area for the robbery suspect but could not find him, DSP said.

Investigators said the Arby's employees suffered minor injuries. 

It's unclear at this time what the chemical agent used in the robbery was.

Anyone with information related to this robbery investigation or suspect is asked to contact Detective D. Armstrong by calling (302) 365-8440. Tipsters can also relay information to police by sending a Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

