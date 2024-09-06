Aramark food workers at Lincoln Financial Field to vote on strike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Aramark food service workers at Lincoln Financial Field are voting Friday to decide if they will go on strike. If the vote passes, Lincoln Financial Field workers would join the workers at Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center who have already authorized strikes.

Unite Here Philly Local 274, the union representing the Aramark workers at Lincoln Financial Field, said its vote would take place outside the Linc from 4:30 - 6 p.m. across from Restaurant Depot at Darien Street.

Why are Aramark workers considering a strike?

Unite Here Philly Local 274 said workers are fighting for family-sustaining wages and healthcare. The group also said it is demanding that wages keep up with inflation. The workers the group represents include cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, concession workers and warehouse employees.

The union also said Aramark workers at each stadium are proposing that all of the stadiums use the same contract language. According to the group, Aramark operations are governed by different rules and wage rates at each stadium, despite having the same job responsibilities and the same employer.

Unite Here Local 274 said 98% of workers voted "no" on Aramark's most recent contract proposal for Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field workers.

"We’re standing up for ourselves, our families, and our future. If we do have to go on strike, we ask you not to spend a penny on food or merchandise inside that ballpark. With your support, we will win this fight.



Strikes at Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center

Aramark employees at Citizens Bank Park voted to authorize a strike before Labor Day. The union said 83% of workers voted to approve that strike. The group rallied on Aug. 23 outside the stadium before a scheduled Bruce Springsteen concert.

Aramark workers at the Philly stadiums are “Tougher than the Rest!” With solidarity from the band, we rallied before... Posted by Unite Here Philadelphia on Friday, August 23, 2024

"We respect the right of our employees to demonstrate and look forward to continuing to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement that works for everyone," an Aramark spokesperson said after that demonstration.

The Wells Fargo Center workers went on strike on April 25 during the Philadelphia 76ers game against the New York Knicks. That was the second Aramark strike at the Wells Fargo Center in a month. On April 29, the group went on strike for a third time.