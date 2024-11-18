Video shows man impersonating USPS worker to steal packages from North Philadelphia apartment

Contract between SEPTA, SMART Local 1594 expires at midnight | Digital Brief

Police are searching for a man caught impersonating a United States Postal Service worker while taking packages from a North Philadelphia apartment building.

According to police, the man shown in this October video is accused of stealing packages from residents at an apartment building on the 1400 block of North 15th Street. The man was dressed as a United States Postal Service worker while stealing the packages.

In the video above, the suspect is caught on camera surveying an assortment of packages inside the building, before opening one up and checking his surroundings. The suspect then grabs his backpack and leaves with at least two packages. Police said the man committed thefts on multiple other occasions.

Police describe the suspect in the video as a man wearing a blue knit hat with a USPS patch, a blue hoodie with the USPS logo, blue pants and black sneakers.

The Central Detective Division is investigating the thefts. If you have any information related to the crimes committed or the suspect, you're urged to call the police at 215-686-3047/3048.