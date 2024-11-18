Watch CBS News
Video shows man impersonating USPS worker to steal packages from North Philadelphia apartment

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police are searching for a man caught impersonating a United States Postal Service worker while taking packages from a North Philadelphia apartment building.

According to police, the man shown in this October video is accused of stealing packages from residents at an apartment building on the 1400 block of North 15th Street. The man was dressed as a United States Postal Service worker while stealing the packages.

Theft 14xx N 15th St DC 24 22 077476 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

In the video above, the suspect is caught on camera surveying an assortment of packages inside the building, before opening one up and checking his surroundings. The suspect then grabs his backpack and leaves with at least two packages. Police said the man committed thefts on multiple other occasions.

Police describe the suspect in the video as a man wearing a blue knit hat with a USPS patch, a blue hoodie with the USPS logo, blue pants and black sneakers.

The Central Detective Division is investigating the thefts. If you have any information related to the crimes committed or the suspect, you're urged to call the police at 215-686-3047/3048.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

