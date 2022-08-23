Watch CBS News
New Jersey News

Antisemitic flyers found littered in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Antisemitic flyers found littered in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police say
Antisemitic flyers found littered in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police say 00:29

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Lindenwold is the latest South Jersey town to discover antisemitic flyers in their community. Police say someone left them on the sidewalks and lawns in the area of Linden, Columbia and State Avenues on Sunday morning.

Brigantine residents found similar antisemitic flyers on Sunday morning.

Investigators say they have seen these types of flyers throughout the country in recent weeks.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 3:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.