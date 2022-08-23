Antisemitic flyers found littered in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police say

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Lindenwold is the latest South Jersey town to discover antisemitic flyers in their community. Police say someone left them on the sidewalks and lawns in the area of Linden, Columbia and State Avenues on Sunday morning.

Brigantine residents found similar antisemitic flyers on Sunday morning.

Investigators say they have seen these types of flyers throughout the country in recent weeks.