Philadelphia's running community is mourning a runner who collapsed during last weekend's marathon and later died.

Anthony Ellis, 25, died Tuesday night after a "sudden cardiac event caused by rhabdomyolysis in his calves," his father said on Facebook.

Ellis was tended to immediately by emergency responders but couldn't be saved, his father said. He was an organ donor and passed on his kidneys to two other people.

"Heaven gained another angel. God needed another warrior!" Anthony's father said in the post.

The Philadelphia Marathon and the city of Philadelphia mourned Ellis on Friday, issuing a statement on social media.

"Our condolences go out to his family, loved ones, and the entire running community during this difficult time," it read.

Ellis graduated from Sun Valley High School in Aston, Pennsylvania, in 2019 and played quarterback on the school's football team. He later volunteered with the football program, where his father is head coach.

The Aston Bandits youth football team paid tribute to Ellis at Sun Valley's Turkey Bowl game versus Chichester, urging players to show up in support.

"The Ellis family is going through something no family should ever have to experience," the Bandits team said on social media. "The Ellis family has always shown tremendous support for our Bandits community, and now it's our turn to show up for them. Let's come together and show our love and support for the entire Ellis family and the Sun Valley football community."

Ellis' death comes weeks after a woman died while running the New York City Marathon.

Earlier this month, 24-year-old Rachel Apa collapsed two miles from the finish line. Her father told CBS Mornings she had rhabdomyolysis, also referred to as rhabdo.

Health Watch reports the condition occurs when muscle cells break apart and enter the bloodstream, which can overwhelm the kidneys and cause a deadly heart rhythm.

Rhabdo can be caused by strenuous exercise.

Treatments for rhabdomyolysis include IV drips of fluids and electrolytes, and potentially dialysis if a patient's kidneys are damaged.