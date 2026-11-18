The father of Rachel Apa, the young runner who died after collapsing during the New York City Marathon earlier this month, said he could not have anticipated the tragic outcome of her race, calling the situation "unfathomable."

"Unfathomable is the word I say, because I had no idea," Steve Apa told "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday. "I never heard of such a thing, and how could this happen? If I knew something about it, I may have said, 'stop.'"

Apa, 24, died while running the marathon on Nov. 1. New York Road Runners, which organized the race, initially said she had experienced an emergency medical incident and collapsed at Mile 24, at a spot in Manhattan's Central Park about two miles from the finish line.

Bystanders administered CPR and medical workers used a defibrillator on Apa before she was taken by ambulance to a Mount Sinai hospital, where she died after receiving additional treatment, the race organizers said. Although the New York City Medical Examiner's Office has not yet determined a cause of death, Steve Apa said he was told his daughter experienced rhabdomyolysis, a rare and dangerous condition that causes muscles in the body to break down.

Rhabdomyolysis can occur after intense exercise, especially if an athlete is dehydrated, sick or exerting themselves in hot weather.

Rachel Apa died after collapsing during the New York City Marathon on Nov. 1, 2026. LinkedIn

Steve Apa said he tracked his daughter's progress from afar on the day of the marathon, using the race's official app and her smartphone's GPS feature.

"She texted me at Mile 9 and said, 'I feel great. Never felt better,'" he said. "I said, 'Go slow, it's your first marathon.'"

At Mile 18, when people are known to drop out of the marathon, Steve Apa said his daughter texted him again. This time, her message read, "ow," he said. She sent the same text to him multiple times over the next several miles of the race.

Even when he saw her geolocation dot pause on the map and, eventually, travel to a nearby hospital, Steve Apa said he never imagined his daughter was experiencing "anything other than discomfort."

"I don't think she's in danger," he told "CBS Mornings." "I think, maybe [she] collapsed, maybe dehydrated, I don't know. But I didn't think anything tragic."

The marathon earlier this month was Rachel's first. She had said in a LinkedIn post that she planned to run the race to raise money for the Parkinson's Foundation, in honor of her late grandfather. She was a graduate of Bucknell University, where she had played on the field hockey team for all four years of undergraduate studies, the school said in a statement.

Steve Apa and Apa's two brothers, Anthony Apa and Dominic Apa, told "CBS Mornings" that she was "well-prepared" for the race, describing her as a seasoned athlete who had been training for the marathon for months. They said the family is trying to start a foundation in her honor.