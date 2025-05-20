Watch CBS News
Woman charged after allegedly leaving dog inside trash bag in New Jersey, police say

A woman was arrested Tuesday on animal cruelty charges after she allegedly left a dog inside a trash bag in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police said. 

Turquoise Morton, 38, was charged with abandoning a domestic animal, cruelty to animals and other offenses after she put a dog inside a trash bag in March, according to police. 

Police said officers were called to the Belmont Apartments on White Horse Pike for a report of a dog found inside a trash bag in one of the property's dumpsters. 

According to police, the dog was still alive but severely malnourished and suffering from multiple injuries. 

Morton was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility after her arrest. Her court appearance is pending. 

