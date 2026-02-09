An Eagles fan played a plant in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show: "I had to keep it a secret"

Bad Bunny's historic Super Bowl LX halftime show catapulted the Puerto Rican superstar to hold the top six spots on Spotify's Top 50 U.S. chart Monday morning. Sharing the stage with the Grammy-winning artist was a Philadelphia-area man who was dressed as a plant.

Sunday's halftime show was one of the most-watched in history. About 135 million people around the world tuned in to Bad Bunny's performance Sunday.

Among the stars, about 400 people dressed in grass suits took the field too, including Philadelphia Eagles fan Andrew Athias.

"The Eagles decided not to go, so I decided to go for them," Athias said.

Andrew Athias

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey, native who now lives in Fishtown applied to an open casting call for halftime show extras in the fall, thinking the Eagles would make it to the big game again. Once he was selected, it was time for two weeks of rehearsals in California.

"I had to keep it a secret. I couldn't tell anyone anything," Athias said. "We had 12-hour rehearsal days. It's just insane that you're standing in a spot and Benito — I call him Benito, you know, we're close now. Personal friends now. And he's just standing in front of you."

Then it was showtime.

"It's been a whirlwind. I'm so happy not just for myself but for the other 400 of us who were out there as a unit, grinding through being in grass suits, wearing these 50-pound suits for five-plus hours."

Andrew Athias

For a small part of those five hours, Athias was standing near the pink house known as La Casita during the performance that housed several big names.

"That's Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Cardi B, Karol G that I just waddled right by," Athias said.

What has it been like knowing that you've been part of such a big cultural moment?

"What we were told, actually, right before we went out onto the field, was finally the true symbolism of why we're grass, and the whole point was it's a field of dreams," Athias said. "Every little piece of us, the dancers, the audio people, the visual people, all of us little people together. And that's what Puerto Rico is. It's a small, little island that does big, incredible things."