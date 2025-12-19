Police seek new leads in death of Philadelphia woman whose body was found in June 2024

Investigators are looking for new leads to find the killer of 22-year-old Anastasiya Stangret, whose decomposed body was found in June 2024 in Philadelphia.

Police said Stangret was found with a gunshot wound to her head and in an advanced state of decomposition on June 23, 2024, in the 4700 block of Griscom Street in Frankford.

Philadelphia Police Department/CBS News Philadelphia

Stangret was seen on video in the days leading up to her body being found in the area of Penn and Arrott streets, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying potential suspects or how Stangret died.

The city offers a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions in homicide cases.