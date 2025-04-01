Watch CBS News
Philadelphia school on alert after student reports being inappropriately touched on way to school

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Students at a school in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood are heading back to class for the first time since receiving a warning about a child being inappropriately touched on the way to school.

The AMY at James Martin student told adults that she was approached by a male stranger who touched her. The school then called the student's parent and notified Philadelphia police, who are investigating the incident.

Families were notified about the incident in a letter from the school on Friday.

"We understand that this incident is alarming and may cause some anxiety for those within our school community," the letter said in part.

It went on to share safety recommendations: to encourage students to walk to school with a friend or family member, always report seeing or hearing suspicious activity and walk in well-lit and high-traffic areas.

The date and location of the alleged assault were not specified, and it's not clear if anyone has been arrested.

We've reached out to Philadelphia police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

School District of Philadelphia schools were closed Monday for Eid-al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.  

