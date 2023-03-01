Philly senior goes viral after Morehouse acceptance letter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The senior at Germantown Friends School says he applied to multiple schools. He finally got accepted into one of his top choices and his reaction is everything.

"It says congratulations at the top of the email and I just lose it," Amir Staten said.

It's a video that you could watch over and over again.

That's Amir Staten the moment he got into Moorehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

It all started with an email letter that he opened with his mom.

"She goes [gasp] and I am like what kind of gasp is this?" Staten said. "Is this a happy gasp or a sad gasp because I didn't start reading yet."

It was a happy gasp and Staten took off, knowing all of his hard work was worth it.

"Let me record him so I can show the family him acting crazy in streets like this they aren't going to believe it," mom Karlynne Staten said.

His mom put the video on social media and it quickly spread.

"I had a couple of mixed emotions because you know he's going to get out," Karlynne Staten said. "He is going to get out of Philly. I love Philly to death I love Philly to death but it is not safe for him."

Amir Staten says his family, friends and teachers are cheering him on and joking with him.

"Anything I do like it can be the smallest thing like if I missed doing the dishes or at school doing a workout or max it and do good they are like you are Hollywood now," Amir Staten said.

He hopes to be an inspiration to others.

"It's OK to go to college. It's cool to go college," Amir Staten said. "It's cool to pick up a book, it's cool to get a degree. You don't have to be involved in the streets."

Amir Staten says he plans to study sociology and he is forever grateful for all of the support.