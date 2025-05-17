Over 200 flight delays reported at Philadelphia International Airport; ground stop lifted

It's a turbulent day at Philadelphia International Airport already, with more than 200 flight delays and 60 cancellations reported, according to FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System Status indicated PHL experienced a ground stop that was later lifted for American Airlines and subsidiary airlines' flights early Saturday afternoon.

It appears the ground stop went into effect just before 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

"Systems are returning after a brief electrical issue at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Our teams are working with the airport's electricians to fully resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," a spokesperson for American Airlines told CBS News Philadelphia.

Data from FlightAware, a flight tracking website, shows 73 American Airlines flights have been delayed and 32 have been canceled so far. There are also delays on Piedmont Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary.

The spokesperson said American Airlines customers are urged to check their flight status online or in the company's app before traveling to PHL.

The current total number of flight delays into and out of PHL stands at 201, with 69 cancellations.

This story will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.