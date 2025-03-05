Watch CBS News
Ambulance overturns in crash with school bus in Medford, New Jersey, dispatchers say

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Hartford Road in Medford, New Jersey on Wednesday, dispatchers said.

The crash happened on the 200 block of Hartford Road and involved a school bus and an ambulance, Burlington County dispatchers told CBS News Philadelphia. Police and medics responded around 6:20 a.m.

Images from Chopper 3 showed the ambulance had overturned in the crash.

medford-new-jersey-crash-today.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

It's not clear how many people were on the bus or in the ambulance, or if anyone was injured.

The crash scene is down the road from Lenape High School and may impact travel to school this morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

