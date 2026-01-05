Ambler, Pennsylvania, family grateful to be alive after fire sends grandfather to hospital

An Ambler, Pennsylvania, family is shaken and displaced after their home on Highland Avenue was destroyed by a fire Monday morning.

Andrea Lindsay and her daughter Brandi Akers, who lives nearby, had left together for work when Lindsay's husband called from their neighbor's house.

"It was my husband on the phone, and all he said to me was that the house is on fire," Lindsay said.

"My brother is the one who was downstairs in the basement, and he said he saw fire," Akers said. "He came running upstairs, my dad went to go get the fire extinguisher, and by the time he went to get that, the house was already engulfed in flames."

While Lindsay's husband and her son were able to escape, her father was still inside.

"He's disabled, he can't walk or stand. The smoke was really, really heavy, so my husband couldn't get back in there to get him, but they did eventually get him out, and they were working on him here, then they took him up into the ambulance and were working on him, and then they medevaced him to Temple," Lindsay said.

Lindsay said her dad is now breathing on his own at the hospital.

Not all of the family's pets survived.

"They were able to get my puppies and my one male dog out of the house, so all my dogs are out, but my cats didn't make it," Lindsay said.

The family is trying to piece their life back together after losing three cats and their home.

"Oh my God, I can't even think. Like, I lost everything," Lindsay said. "I mean, I'm happy I have my family, all my family's fine. As far as I know my dad was breathing on his own and doing well as far as I know when he left. And my kids, my husband, we're all good, you know, so I'm thankful and blessed for that."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.