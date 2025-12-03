Amazon testing 30-minute delivery in Philadelphia and Seattle

Amazon is testing out a faster-than-ever delivery system in parts of Philadelphia and Seattle.

Through Amazon Now, customers can get household items, cosmetics, electronics, seasonal items, groceries and more delivered in about 30 minutes or less.

However, the ultra-fast delivery comes at a cost.

For Amazon Prime members, 30-minute delivery will cost an additional $3.99 per order. For non-Prime members, it'll be an additional $13.99. Orders less than $15 will be charged a "small basket fee" of $1.99.

A standard Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year.

According to Amazon, Amazon Now is available in only some areas of Philadelphia and Seattle. To see if 30-minute delivery is available in your area, Amazon says shoppers should check their app homepage and look for the "30-Minute Delivery" option in the navigation bar.

Like with other Amazon orders, you'll be able to track the order and have an option to tip the delivery driver.

Amazon says it's using "specialized, smaller facilities" to fulfill Amazon Now orders.

"This approach prioritizes the safety of employees picking and packing orders, reduces the distance delivery partners need to travel, and enables faster delivery times," according to the company.

Amazon has not said how long it'll test 30-minute delivery in the cities, or if there are plans to expand to other markets.