Amazon driver accused of fatally striking man with delivery truck in Allentown arrested in Philadelphia

An Amazon driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in Allentown in November was arrested in Philadelphia Wednesday, U.S. Marshals said.

Troy Johnson, 30, was wanted by the Allentown Police Department in connection with intentionally striking a 29-year-old man with his Amazon delivery truck on the 5400 block of Norfolk Street after an argument on Nov. 21, according to U.S. Marshals. The 29-year-old man died after the hit-and-run as a result of his injuries.

Johnson has been charged with third-degree murder.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia and Allentown took Johnson into custody at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a family member's home in Southwest Philly. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to Lehigh County for processing.

"While nothing can undo the harm that was done to the Hernandez family, I hope this arrest brings a measure of closure to the family," Robert Clark, the supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, said in a statement.