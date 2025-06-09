Upper Darby High School graduate follows in brother's footsteps to academic success

Upper Darby High School student follows in brother's footsteps, earns $2.2 million in scholarships

An Upper Darby High School graduate, inspired by her big brother, is getting recognition for her academic accomplishments.

Amaya Alston was accepted to 22 colleges, which offered her a combined $2.2 million in merit-based scholarships over the course of four years.

But Alston, who graduated on Monday, is not the only superstar in her family.

Her older brother, track star Jayden Alston, was offered a million dollars in merit-based college scholarships after struggling in elementary school. He graduated from Upper Darby High School in 2024 and is now a student at West Chester University.

"Jayden had a huge impact on me growing up," Amaya Alston said. "He was always my biggest role model and I always looked up to him."

After Jayden Alston became the blueprint for success in his family, he passed the torch to his sister. Amaya Alston is now heading to East Stroudsburg University on a full scholarship for nursing.

"I feel ecstatic, and I'm happy that all my hard work has paid off," she said.

Even though Jayden and Amaya Alston will be at different colleges this fall, each one is only a phone call away if the other needs help.

"If anything, I look up to Amaya," Jayden Alston said. "Amaya is my baby sister, and I love her more than anything in the world."

The siblings' dad said he's excited to see what's next.

"I'm proud of my kids," father Jamar Alston said. "My wife and I, we raised two good kids. They've grown up together. It's only fitting that one inspires the other."

An older brother carved a path for his younger sister, who is now stepping into her own spotlight. The legacy continues.