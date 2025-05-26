Who is performing at the AMAs tonight? Here's a list of the 2025 American Music Awards performers.

Lainey Wilson shares new single "Somewhere Over Laredo"

The 2025 American Music Awards, celebrating the past year in music, will kick off Monday night from Las Vegas.

The ceremony, which is the largest fan-voted award show, airs live on CBS television stations and streams on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

It will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who will also perform. Janet Jackson will perform and receive the ICON Award, given to "an artist whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry," according to the AMAs.

Rod Stewart, who will receive a lifetime achievement award at the show, is also set to perform.

Here's who else has been announced as performers:

List of American Music Awards performers

Benson Boone, a first-time AMA nominee

Gloria Estefan is set to perform at the AMAs for the first time in more than 30 years

Janet Jackson's performance will be her first TV performance since 2018

Jennifer Lopez, who has performed at the AMAs more than 10 times, is also hosting the show for the second time

Reneé Rapp will make her live award show performance debut, singing from her upcoming sophomore album

Blake Shelton makes his AMAs performance debut, singing a track from his album "For Recreational Use Only"

Gwen Stefani is set to preform a medley celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby."

Rod Stewart's AMAs performance will be his first in more than 20 years

Alex Warren will make his award show performance debut at the AMAs, Billboard reported

Lainey Wilson will perform ahead of the start of the U.S. leg of her Whirlwind World Tour

The AMAs also announced several participants and presenters:

List of American Music Awards presenters

Wayne Brady

Kai Cenat

Jordan Chiles

Ciara

Dan + Shay

Cara Delevingne

Alix Earle

Dylan Efron

Nikki Glaser

Tiffany Haddish

Megan Moroney

Shaboozey