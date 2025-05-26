American Music Awards winners list for 2025: Live updates

The 2025 American Music Awards are underway in Las Vegas, as the largest fan-voted awards show looks to honor some of the most popular artists in the industry.

Kendrick Lamar, a three-time AMA winner, earned the most nominations this year with 10. Lamar will be competing in top categories such as artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

Post Malone came into the night with the second most nominations with eight, as he too will be eyeing big wins in artist, album and song of the year. Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey each have seven nominations.

Taylor Swift, who already holds the record for most AMA wins in history (40), earned six nominations this year. Prior to Monday's show, rumors were swirling that Swift could possibly announce a new album or "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," but she did not attend the ceremony, putting a damper on fans' hopes.

Jennifer Lopez has returned to host the AMAs for the second time, with her first stint coming a decade ago in 2015. Lopez is also among the scheduled performers, along with Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart.

Jackson will be honored with the Icon Award, while Stewart will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Created by Dick Clark, the first American Music Awards were given out in 1974. After decades of annual ceremonies, the show took a two-year hiatus beginning in 2023, although last year, the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special aired, featuring performances and interviews from iconic past winners.

This year's ceremony is taking place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The ceremony airs live on CBS television stations and streams on Paramount+ with Showtime beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch it on demand beginning Tuesday.

Below is the list of nominees and winners.

Favorite R&B Song

SZA, "Saturn" — Winner

Chris Brown, "Residuals"

Muni Long, "Made For Me"

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, "Timeless"

Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G — Winner

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko