Community College of Philadelphia names Alycia Marshall as new president after interim stint

Community College of Philadelphia has named a new president after a four-month nationwide search — but in the end, they didn't have to go very far.

Alycia Marshall, who was already serving as CCP's interim president, will officially become the school's seventh president, CCP announced in a news release Tuesday. Marshall was previously one of four finalists for the role who participated in one-hour public forums with the community.

"Dr. Marshall was selected because of her demonstrated commitment to student success, outstanding leadership, and commitment to the College's mission," the school said.

Prior to serving as interim president at CCP, Marshall worked as the school's provost and vice president for academic and student success.

"Community College of Philadelphia truly feels like home," Marshall said in the release. "Every day, I witness the extraordinary dedication of our faculty and staff who work tirelessly to ensure our students are supported, challenged, and inspired to succeed. While my time as interim president has deepened my connections with the college community and our external partners, it is my foundation as an educator that will continue to guide me. I am deeply honored to serve as president of The City's College—a beacon of access, opportunity, and transformation—as we move forward together."

Marshall's appointment to the role comes as the school celebrates its 60th anniversary this year with several commemorative events.

CCP opened its doors in 1965 in the former Snellenberg Department Store on 11th Street. City Council honored the school with a resolution on Oct. 16, 2025.

Plans for a formal inauguration for Marshall are in the works and a date for the ceremony will be announced later.

Marshall has a doctorate in mathematics education from the University of Maryland, College Park and began her higher education career at Anne Arundel Community College as a math professor and chair of the math department.

She served in an interim capacity as CCP's president since late April 2025, after the school's Board of Trustees opted not to renew the contract of former president Donald Guy Generals.