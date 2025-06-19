Alligator named Ferdinand recovered during eviction process at Philadelphia home

An alligator is safe after it was recovered from a Philadelphia home during an eviction.

ACCT Philly says the alligator, originally named "Chompy," was in a home on the 2500 block of Cumberland Street. Workers were able to get him out of the house, and he is now headed to a rescue in Florida.

The gator's name has been changed to Ferdinand.

A Husky named Gia was also recovered from the home.

ACCT Philly says they've seen an unusually high number of exotic animals this week, including a blue-tongued skink, a pheasant and two quail.