Double shooting in Allentown leaves woman dead, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A double shooting in Allentown left a woman dead on Sunday morning, police say. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1000 Block of Union Boulevard and rule the woman's death as a homicide.

The woman was identified as Blessing Alida Taveras, 28, of Schnecksville. She was transported to a hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

Police say a 28-year-old man also arrived at the hospital via a personal vehicle with a gunshot to his leg. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities.

Police believe the injury to him and the death of the woman happened in the same location on the 1000 block of Union Boulevard.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning according to the Lehigh County Corner's Office & Forensics Center.