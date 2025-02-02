Watch CBS News
Shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania, leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting outside a club in Allentown, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, police said. 

Allentown police responded to a shooting around 4 a.m. Sunday outside BKK Lounge at 1500 Union Boulevard, according to a news release from the department

Officers and paramedics found four shooting victims, who were all taken to area hospitals for treatment.

One of the victims, a 32-year-old man, died from his injuries at the hospital, the Lehigh County coroner's office said. The victim's name has not yet been released. The coroner ruled the death a homicide and said an autopsy will be performed Monday.

The other shooting victims are expected to survive, police said.

The shooting followed a fight between two groups inside the club, police said, and security guards were trying to separate them when someone started shooting.

Allentown police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or 610-437-7753 ext. 1 or submit tips online. 

