Firefighters are battling a fire in Allentown that has already damaged multiple homes.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Cedar Street, according to the Allentown Fire Department.

At least four rowhomes have been damaged, and firefighters are still working to put out the fire, a department official said.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Chopper 3 was overhead Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia