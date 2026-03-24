2nd man sentenced to prison for 2024 Allentown festival shooting that wounded 6, DA says

A second man charged in connection with a shooting near the Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dominican festival in 2024 has been sentenced to prison, officials said.

Miguel Ovalles Ubri, of Allentown, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for the shooting, which wounded six people, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Houlihan's office said in a news release.

Judge Anna-Kristie M. Marks sentenced Ovalles Ubri to 4 to 10 years in state prison, the DA's office said.

Ovalles Ubri and another man, Yunior Peralta-Quintana fired multiple shots at each other, creating a chaotic scene that sent festival-goers running for cover, according to the DA. Ovalles Ubri cooperated with the investigation, which found that he did not instigate the shooting and was legally allowed to carry a gun, the DA said.

A jury found Peralta-Quintana, also of Allentown, guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges in January. He was sentenced last week to 40 to 60 years in prison, according to Houlihan's office.

Allentown police officers responded to the scene and fired their weapons, but no one was injured by police fire. Police also treated victims with tourniquets at the scene.