Pennsylvania man sentenced to 40-80 years in prison for Allentown shooting that wounded 6, DA says

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to decades behind bars for a 2024 shooting in Allentown that left six people injured, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

A jury convicted Yunior Peralta-Quintana, of Allentown, in January on attempted murder, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the shooting, which happened on 7th Street near the city's Dominican festival on Aug. 25, 2024, according to an announcement from DA Gavin P. Houlihan's office. Peralta-Quintana was sentenced Thursday to 40 to 80 years in state prison.

In May 2025, Peralta-Quintana was charged with intimidating and retaliating against a witness, and he was convicted on those counts as well, the DA said.

A crowd of people enjoying the festival was sent running for cover when Peralta-Quintana and Miguel Ovalles Ubri started shooting at each other around 6:45 p.m., according to the DA. Ovalles Ubri, also from Allentown, has been arrested in connection with the shooting as well. The DA previously said Ovalles Ubri faces the same charges as Peralta-Quintana.

Officers responded to the scene and fired their weapons, but no one was injured by police fire. Police treated victims with tourniquets at the scene, "most certainly" saving lives, the DA's news release said.

Police took Peralta-Quintana into custody moments after the shooting, the DA said at the time.

Peralta-Quintana is a "self-admitted member of the Trinitarios gang," according to testimony from the sentencing hearing, the DA said.