All terminals at Philadelphia International Airport open after shooting in garage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a double shooting that killed one Philadelphia police officer and left another injured, all terminals and gates are open at Philadelphia International Airport Friday morning.

The shooting happened late Thursday night in the garage for Terminals D and E.

Terminal D was shut down for a short time but has since reopened. The garage has fully reopened, PHL said on Twitter.

All levels of the Terminal D/E garage are now open. https://t.co/pvRpy0bXFG — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) October 13, 2023

Shooting impacted SEPTA bus routes to airport

The shooting investigation was impacting SEPTA bus Route 108, Route 37 and Route 115. All diversions are now clear, SEPTA says.