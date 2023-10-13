Philadelphia police officer's body arrives at medical examiner's office after double shooting at airport garage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two Philadelphia police officers were shot late Thursday night at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage, police said.

One of the officers did not survive. His body was escorted by police motorcycles to the city Medical Examiner's Office early Friday morning.

The other officer was in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.

A procession is bringing the officer's body to the Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Traffic on I-95 north is impacted.

Police motorcycles escort a fallen Philadelphia officer's body to the Medical Examiner's Office on Friday morning. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage

Thursday night, the two officers were starting their shift - one was in full uniform, and the other was in partial uniform - when they saw a group breaking into a vehicle in the garage, Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said in a news conference early Friday morning.

When the officers approached the group, the group fired at the officers.

One officer was hit multiple times in the torso and did not survive. The other officer was shot in the arm.

It's unclear if either of the officers fired their weapons in the incident. Sources say a gun from one of the officers is missing.

The investigation continues Friday.

Was anyone arrested? Where are the suspects?

There were no arrests reported as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Preliminary information shows the suspects may have fled in a Dodge Durango, but police are still working to confirm that.

Friday morning, an 18-year-old was dropped off at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in a private vehicle, Stanford said. That teenager died.

It's unclear if that person is involved in the shooting.

Who are the officers who were shot?

The officers' identities have not been released.

The officer who was killed is 50 years old and served in the Philadelphia Police Department for 22 years, Stanford said. He worked with the 25th Police District before getting assigned to the airport.

That officer leaves behind a wife and one child.

The other officer is 60 years old and has 20 years of experience with the department.

Airport releases statement after shooting in Terminal D/E garage

A spokesperson for the airport released a statement Friday mourning the officers and asking for anyone with information to call the police tipline.