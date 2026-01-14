Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Lemon Ball celebrates 20 years in the fight against childhood cancer

Over the last two decades, CBS News Philadelphia has been honored to share the incredible work of the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in the fight against childhood cancer.

This month, Alex's will host its 20th annual Lemon Ball to raise awareness and funds for critical research, and recognize amazing childhood cancer heroes and their families.

Jay and Liz Scott created the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in honor of their daughter Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who passed away in 2004 when she was 8 years old after a brave battle with neuroblastoma.

Alex held her first childhood cancer fundraiser in her front yard when she was just 4 and raised more than $2,000. To date, the foundation created in her memory has raised more than $300 million.

The 2026 Lemon Ball is on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at the Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Individual and full table tickets can be purchased on the ALSF website, along with information on sponsorships, auction items and donations.