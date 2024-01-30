Press conference to provide update on police shooting of Alexander Spencer in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Police Department and the city's district attorney will hold a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on a police shooting that killed Alexander Spencer last week near Mascher and Cambria streets in Fairhill.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will be joined by Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore and District Attorney Larry Krasner during an 11 a.m. press conference. Police and the district attorney will provide an update on the investigation.

CBS Philadelphia plans to stream the press conference. Watch wherever we're streaming or in the video player above.

The police shooting happened Friday around 8:45 p.m. inside a corner store in Fairhill.

Police claimed two officers were on routine patrol when they allegedly saw a man, later identified as Spencer, inside the store with a gun. On Friday night, Bethel said the officer engaged with Spencer and one of them got in "a scuffle with that individual."

Police initially claimed Spencer fired at least two shots toward the officers, striking one of them twice in the right thigh. The injured officer's partner then returned fire, striking Spencer.

Spencer, 28, was rushed to Temple University, where he later died.

A social media video showed a portion of the shooting. In the video, two shots can be heard as police officers hold a man down on the floor. Later in the video, another man wearing a red hoodie is seen leaving and then reentering the store. Police said the video is part of their investigation.

Police on Sunday identified the man in the red hoodie as 42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez, who they allege took the gun used in the shooting. Police claimed Spencer's gun fell on the floor and Quinones-Mendez picked it up and left. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Quinones-Mendez's arrest.

The wounded police officer was released from the hospital on Monday. Police have yet to publicly identify either officer involved.

The injured officer's partner has been placed on administrative duty while the investigation is active.