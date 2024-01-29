Philadelphia police officer injured in Fairhill shooting released from Temple University Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer was released from Temple University Hospital Monday afternoon following a shooting that broke out inside a Fairhill corner store Friday night.

The officer has not been publicly identified yet, but Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 said he works in the 24th district.

The area of the hospital where the officer exited while flanked by fellow Philadelphia police officers was lined with even more officers ready to salute their friend and coworker.

The officer gave a little wave to his community members in reply.

After they saluted him, the masses of officers gave the 24th district officer a round of applause as he was escorted into a vehicle.

"The entire FOP Executive Board and our members wish this 24th District Philadelphia Police Officer a speedy recovery after he was shot in the leg. We ask the public to keep this officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers," FOP Lodge #5 President Roosevelt Poplar said.

The 24th district officer and at least one other officer went into a Fairhill corner store Friday at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Mascher and Cambria streets.

Once they were inside, they approached a group of men who were standing inside the store. Then, while trying to stop one of the men, police said, a man now identified as 28-year-old Alexander Spencer, got into a scuffle with the officers and fired a shot, striking the 24th district officer in the leg.

The officer's partner then fired his weapon in response, striking Spencer, who later died at Temple University Hospital, police said.

Officials said Friday night during the altercation, Spencer's gun fell on the floor and Jose Quinones-Mendez picked up the gun and left the store.

The Philadelphia FOP is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Quinones-Mendez's arrest, the organization shared in a release Monday.

Officials said the 24th district officer's partner is on administrative duty as the shooting is under investigation.