Social media video part of investigation after shooting leaves Philadelphia cop injured, suspect dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A social media video is part of a police investigation following a shooting that injured a Philadelphia police officer and left a suspect dead.

The video shows a portion of the incident inside a corner store on Mascher and Cambria Streets in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.

In the video, two shots are fired as officers hold a man down on the floor.

The video is leading many in the neighborhood to question what led up to the incident, including Akinsheye Foster.

"This is atrocious," said Foster, who works with the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network doing outreach in the area.

Brandon Flood with the gun advocacy group CeaseFire PA said more information is still needed before any conclusions can be made.

"Obviously as it relates to the video itself, didn't seem to catch full exchange or the full encounter," Flood said.

Later in the video, another man in a red hoodie is seen leaving and then reentering the store.

It's unclear whether this is the same person police are looking for after they say a man took the gun used in the incident.

"Flash information is going to be coming out for a bystander who picked up the shooter's firearm," dispatch officials said while communicating with police Friday night.

Police are still looking for the man seen in photos from inside the corner store. They've identified him as 42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez.

Philadelphia police released more photos of 42-year-old Quinones-Mendez Sunday afternoon asking for the public's help in finding him. Officials believe he took a man's gun after a shooting broke out between 28-year-old Alexander Spencer and a Philadelphia officer. Philadelphia Police Department

Officials said the shooting happened a little before 9 p.m. Friday while two officers were on a routine patrol.

"They engage an individual," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. "Go into a store. While in the store, they see the defendant with a gun. The officer starts to get in a scuffle with that individual."

Officials said that individual was 28-year-old Alexander Spencer, who shot the officer in his right thigh.

Both the officer and Spencer were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the 28-year-old later died.

On Sunday, those who knew Spencer visited a small memorial in his honor filled with candles and balloons.

