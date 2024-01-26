Person of interest dead, officer hospitalized after being shot in Philadelphia's Fairhill section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person of interest has died and a Philadelphia police officer is expected to survive after being shot in the leg in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood Friday night, police said.

Officials said an officer was shot on the 2800 block of North Mascher Street around 8:45 p.m. and returned fire at the suspect.

The officer was taken to the hospital and they said the suspect was shot after the officer returned fire. The person of interest was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Police said they are also looking for another person of interest who might have taken a gun from the scene.

It's unclear what started the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.